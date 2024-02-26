Court filings reveal suspect in Cape Charles homicide victim’s grandson

Pictured: Jane McKinley, Facebook picture.

By Linda Cicoira

The young man accused of killing his 73-year-old grandmother in Cape Charles Saturday admitted to police that he shot her multiple times.

Anthony David Mercado met authorities at about 5 p.m., that day, on the front steps of the 1920s Tazewell Street house where he lived with the victim, Jane Grigsby McKinley, according to records filed in Northampton General District Court on Monday.

The 25-year-old suspect “told us he had just shot someone who entered his house and she was upstairs and not alive,” Officer T. Lynch of the Cape Charles Police Department wrote in a report. “I found the body of his grandma upstairs. He was later interviewed (and) he told us he shot her multiple times as she was stepping away from him.”

Another document that was filed with the court stated that a “Northampton Sheriff’s Deputy brought in the accused after he showed up to a location with the gunshot wound victim. The accused has admitted to shooting the victim. The victim has since deceased.”

Mercado is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with second-degree murder, shooting in an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm. “Due to the nature of the offenses, … Magistrate” T. McDonald “finds a hold to be appropriate,” a bond application stated.

The file also showed that Mercado, who had some college credits, had been living in the community for three months and had been unemployed since the start of the pandemic. McKinley was his only relative in the area. He was “financially supported by family and money from savings from work before the pandemic.”

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May.

In a press release issued by the town, it was stated that the investigation is continuing with “more charges likely to follow. The Town requests that everyone please have respect for the family and their privacy, as they are facing a rough road ahead. We truly appreciate the efforts of our police department and thank all the officers involved for the quick apprehension of the suspect.”

McKinley was a master gardener who owned a landscape design company. She was also on the Cape Charles Tree Advisory Board.

Details about the gun that was used or who owned it were not available.