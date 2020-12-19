Citizens of the town of Onancock who are behind on their water bill could get some relief.

On Wednesday the Accomack County Board of Supervisors agreed to partner with the Town so Onancock can receive a grant award from CARES Act funds in the amount of $21,656.80. The money is intended to assist anyone who is behind on their water and sewer bills and it is due to the COVID-19 epidemic to help catch up.

The county’s role will be to receive the funds and disburse them to the Town. A legal agreement was drawn up protecting the county from any liability as a result of the transaction.

