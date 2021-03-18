The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to enter into a Settlement Agreement and General Release with Nandua Selects, LLC and Tucker Terry regarding the acquisition of property locat adjacent to the landing allowing for the development of a public parking area that will allow the general public greater access to the ramp. The landing has been used for generations as a public access point to the Chesapeake Bay for both recreational and commercial purposes.

While a Settlement Agreement in 2018 committed the County to purchase the .57 acre parcel, and develop a public parking area, there were issues that prevented the completion of that agreement.

The new agreement requires the County to close on the purchase within 30 days, to improve access to the water and provide directional signage. There will also be parking restrictions, no restrooms, and no retention pond will be constructed.

In addition, there will be no overnight storage of vehicles or trailers and no harassment of members of the public.

The agreement also gives Nandua Selects and Terry the right to use the Landing and parking area to the same extent as other members of the public.

Also, pending litigation seeking the enforcement of the 2018 agreement will be dismissed, releasing both parties from claims relating to the 2018 agreement.

