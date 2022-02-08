The new Eastern Shore Public Library project has hit yet another road block.

Accomack County has issued a notice of termination to R&H Contracting, the main contractor for the project.

The notice, issued by the County, said that the parties agreed on June 29, 2021 to extend the completion date of the new library to January 28, 2022. The extension was needed due to the need to reengineer the roofing system.

Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason said in the notice that the contractor has failed to complete the project by the required date. Mason also attached a letter from the architectural firm Waller, Todd and Sandler. The letter states that a representative of the firm visited the site on January 26 to find no one working and the gate padlocked. Nicole Divili representing Waller, Todd and Sandler said in the letter, “I am not aware of any conditions or events that would necessitate and extension to the current contract schedule.”

The project has been beset with several delays made necessary by delays in receiving construction material during the COVID shut downs.

Mason’s letter stated that the County does not request a conference with the contractor.

Now it will be up to the County and the bonding agent to find a new contractor to complete the project. That will extend the opening of the new facility until late spring or the summer or beyond. That will all depend on how long it takes the new contractor to resume the project.

