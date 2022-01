The test positive counts continue to decline for the Eastern Shore.

Accomack County reported 46 test positives in Wednesday’s Virginia Department of Health report. That was down from 59 in Tuesday’s report.

Northampton dropped from 25 to 19 test positives on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations were down in Accomack County from 9 on Tuesday to 3 on Wednesday.

Northampton had no hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Accomack recorded one additional death on Wednesday while Northampton reported no deaths.

