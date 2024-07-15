Corrections officer released on bond

By Linda Cicoira

A former corrections officer at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail was freed on a $3,500 secured bond earlier this week after being indicted Monday on sex and abduction charges.

The allegations against 28-year-old Hector Luis Rosa Jr., of Seaside Road in Machipongo, were unconnected to his job with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office. Rosa was indicted on felony counts of object sexual penetration and abduction with intent to defile and a misdemeanor count of sexual abuse following a state police investigation.

Court records state the alleged offenses occurred on March 22, 2024. Sheriff David Doughty said allegations against Rosa were made on April 5 and he was immediately placed on administrative leave. Rosa worked for the sheriff since 2018. He was relieved of his duties at the jail on July 8, when the indictments were brought. Rosa was arrested the next day. He has no prior offenses, Doughty said.

The victim’s name is being withheld from the story because of the nature of the allegations.