Correction to Kiggans Federal funding story

ShoreDailyNews.com incorrectly reported the total amount of earmarked funds presented to the Eastern Shore by Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

The correct total is $2.8 million.

Of that amount, $750,000 was awarded to the Town of Parksley to improve its aging water tank. Another $750,000 was allocated to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District for upgrades to the Onancock Pump Station.

The remaining $1.3 million was awarded to Northampton County for improvements to the wastewater system at the Northampton Community Center, located at the former Machipongo Middle School.

The projects were identified through a competitive federal application process with input from local leaders and congressional staff.