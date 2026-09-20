CORRECTION: Prior story misreported Downing’s criminal history

September 20, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Linda Cicoira

In a recent article 45-year-old Deitrick Rozelle Downing, a local chef, was granted a secured bond. The man was being held on charges of possession of a gun by a felon and of being a parent or guardian who failed to care for a toddler in a manner so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a total disregard for human life. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 15, 2025. While on probation, he failed six recent drug tests. When officers arrived at his house with a search warrant, they found him in bed with a toddler, an infant, and a loaded gun.

The article incorrectly stated that Downing had previous convictions of robbery and abduction. That person was actually Demetrick Dynel Downing, of Temperanceville. Shore Daily News regrets the error.

Preston Ford in Keller

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