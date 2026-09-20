CORRECTION: Prior story misreported Downing’s criminal history

By Linda Cicoira

In a recent article 45-year-old Deitrick Rozelle Downing, a local chef, was granted a secured bond. The man was being held on charges of possession of a gun by a felon and of being a parent or guardian who failed to care for a toddler in a manner so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a total disregard for human life. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 15, 2025. While on probation, he failed six recent drug tests. When officers arrived at his house with a search warrant, they found him in bed with a toddler, an infant, and a loaded gun.

The article incorrectly stated that Downing had previous convictions of robbery and abduction. That person was actually Demetrick Dynel Downing, of Temperanceville. Shore Daily News regrets the error.