As of 3 pm Monday here are the statistics for the coronavirus in Virginia from the Virginia Department of Health website and other sources.

 

  • Total number of Virginians tested: 3,697
  • Total diagnosed cases of coronavirus: 254
  • Total number of Virginians hospitalized with coronavirus:  38
  • Total number of deaths attributed to coronavirus:  6
  • The Accomack and Northampton Health Departments have reported 2 cases on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
  • 99% of those who have passed away both in the US and Europe had pre-existing conditions with the vast majority of those victims having multiple pre-existing conditions. Dr. Debroah Birx  Coronavirus Response Co0rdinator, for the White House Coronavirus Task Force (of course it is very important to try to avoid contact with these individuals so a not to infect them)

 

