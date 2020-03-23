As of 3 pm Monday here are the statistics for the coronavirus in Virginia from the Virginia Department of Health website and other sources.
- Total number of Virginians tested: 3,697
- Total diagnosed cases of coronavirus: 254
- Total number of Virginians hospitalized with coronavirus: 38
- Total number of deaths attributed to coronavirus: 6
- The Accomack and Northampton Health Departments have reported 2 cases on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
- 99% of those who have passed away both in the US and Europe had pre-existing conditions with the vast majority of those victims having multiple pre-existing conditions. Dr. Debroah Birx Coronavirus Response Co0rdinator, for the White House Coronavirus Task Force (of course it is very important to try to avoid contact with these individuals so a not to infect them)
.