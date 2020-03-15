Here are some facts about the coronavirus in Virginia and the Eastern Shore

  • Virginia’s total population is 8,500,000.
  • As of 4 p.m. Saturday March 14 there were 41 reported cases of coronavirus in the entire state.
  • There has been one fatality.
  • At this time there are no reported cases of the virus on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
  •  In Maryland there are a total of 26 cases reported to be active  statewide at this time.
  • The fatality rate of those who contract coronavirus is currently approximately 1 %.
  • 99% of those who contract the virus will recover completely.
  • All residents need to follow recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus.
  • There is no need at all to panic.
