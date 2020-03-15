Here are some facts about the coronavirus in Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Virginia’s total population is 8,500,000.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday March 14 there were 41 reported cases of coronavirus in the entire state.

There has been one fatality.

At this time there are no reported cases of the virus on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

In Maryland there are a total of 26 cases reported to be active statewide at this time.

The fatality rate of those who contract coronavirus is currently approximately 1 %.

99% of those who contract the virus will recover completely.

All residents need to follow recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus.

There is no need at all to panic.