By Linda Cicoira

A young Painter man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for attempted robbery of Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers, of Belle Haven, who was murdered in 2019.

Seven years of the term was suspended. Twenty-year-old X’Zavyon Devour Corbin, who goes by the nicknames Doughboy and Zay, has already served the remaining time in the county jail. He was on bond during the proceeding and was allowed to go free afterwards. Corbin will be on probation for four years and must remain on good behavior for six years.

The defendant was initially indicted on counts of premeditated murder, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in connection with the case. The other two charges were not prosecuted in exchange for his guilty plea.

The defendant was 17-years-old when 40-year-old Rogers was found shot to death in his car on Boggs Road, in Painter. Corbin was there, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said he didn’t believe Corbin had any participation in the plan or actual murdering of Rogers.

Morgan said when police arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found Rogers’ body in his van, which had run into a tree. It appeared the victim was backing up when he was shot. There were bullet holes in the van’s windshield and blood inside the vehicle. An autopsy showed he was shot in the shoulder and in the stomach area. The latter “bullet passed through major organs and caused the death,” Morgan said.

The shooter was 25-year-old Bronta Ames, of Killmontown Road in Melfa. Ames told authorities that he and several others met with Rogers to buy marijuana. Ames shot into the victim’s vehicle as it was moving. He was sentenced last year and is serving a term of more than 25 years.

