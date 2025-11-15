Copper thefts admitted

By Linda Cicoira

A Bloxom man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to breaking into two local farm buildings and stealing radiators, copper pipes, and copper wires.

Thirty-eight-year-old Robert William Rappleyea, of Nelsonia Road in Bloxom, admitted to committing the crimes at Fresh Del Monte Inc., in Hallwood, and Lipman Family Farms in Tasley, between February and April.

The total maximum sentence for the offenses is 130 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine when he was arrested in August.

Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. deferred approving the plea agreement until Rappleyea could be evaluated for a prison drug rehab program. Restitution figures were not yet available. Another hearing was scheduled for December.

Forty-eight-year-old Christine Godbold, of Nelsonia Road in Nelsonia, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an April 26 incident.

Evidence showed she was in a vehicle with Rappleyea when he was pulled over on Lankford Highway in Temperanceville on suspicion of the copper thefts. Her small bag was confiscated from the car and was later found to contain methamphetamine.

“You are too far along in life to be in these situations,” Judge Lewis told her.

In accordance with a plea bargain, she was sentenced to two years in prison with all but time served suspended. She will be on supervised probation for two years and good behavior for five years.

Twenty-seven-year-old Hannah Rose Lilliston, of Pettit Road in Hallwood, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in connection with a June 2 incident. Judgment was withheld under the first offender statute. She had already served 101 days in jail. If she complies with the conditions and does 100 hours of community service, the charge will be dismissed in November 2026.