Cooperative nearing completion of Winter Storm Finn outage response

A&N Electric Cooperative is nearing completion of its outage restorations linked to Winter Storm Finn.

Early Wednesday morning less than 12 co-op members remained without power. Crews will continue to respond to the remaining outages until all power has been restored. The majority of which are small scattered outages and will take some time address each one.

Cooperative personnel began responding to outage calls Tuesday afternoon and continued to work through the night. The cooperative was able to restore power to about 5,000 co-op members throughout the duration of the storm.

The area’s power outages were caused by strong winds and heavy rain, which toppled trees and dropped limbs into power lines. The tree damage resulted in some broken poles and downed wire.

The strongest winds passed through the area between 8:30 and 11 p.m. At about 9:30 p.m. the area saw the peak of the storm when a total of 2,600 co-op members were without power across multiple scattered outages in Northampton and Accomack Counties.

The cooperative urges co-op members to report any storm damage or hazardous situations that did not created a power outage but could lead to one or cause serious injury. These issues include broken limbs on or over power lines, downed or low-hanging lines, or any damage to equipment. Please report these potential issues through our SmartHub app, or by calling 757-787-9750.