Cooperative completes outage restorations related to Saturday’s high wind event

A&N Electric Cooperative has completed its outage restorations associated with the Feb. 7 High Wind Warning, which brought severe and damaging winds into the region on Saturday.

Cooperative personnel began responding to outage calls Saturday morning and continued to work through the night. The cooperative was able to restore power to just over 1,800 co-op members throughout the duration of the wind event.

The area’s power outages were caused by northwest winds of 30 to 40 miles, with gusts reaching up to 60. These strong winds toppled several trees and dropped limbs onto power lines. The tree damage resulted in some broken poles and downed wire. Outages were scattered across the cooperative service territory with the majority affecting co-op members in the central Accomack County areas.

The cooperative was able to complete its storm outage restorations by about 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The cooperative urges co-op members to report any storm damage or hazardous situations that did not created a power outage but could lead to one or cause serious injury. These issues include broken limbs on or over power lines, downed or low-hanging lines, or any damage to equipment. Please report these potential issues through our SmartHub app, or by calling (757) 787-9750.