Cooperative completes outage restorations related to Saturday’s high wind event

February 9, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

A&N Electric Cooperative has completed its outage restorations associated with the Feb. 7 High Wind Warning, which brought severe and damaging winds into the region on Saturday.

Cooperative personnel began responding to outage calls Saturday morning and continued to work through the night. The cooperative was able to restore power to just over 1,800 co-op members throughout the duration of the wind event.

The area’s power outages were caused by northwest winds of 30 to 40 miles, with gusts reaching up to 60. These strong winds toppled several trees and dropped limbs onto power lines. The tree damage resulted in some broken poles and downed wire. Outages were scattered across the cooperative service territory with the majority affecting co-op members in the central Accomack County areas.

The cooperative was able to complete its storm outage restorations by about 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Preston Ford in Keller

The cooperative urges co-op members to report any storm damage or hazardous situations that did not created a power outage but could lead to one or cause serious injury. These issues include broken limbs on or over power lines, downed or low-hanging lines, or any damage to equipment. Please report these potential issues through our SmartHub app, or by calling (757) 787-9750.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 9, 2026, 5:25 am
Clear sky
NNW
Clear sky
18°F
9 mph
Apparent: 7°F
Pressure: 1028 mb
Humidity: 53%
Winds: 9 mph NNW
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:59 am
Sunset: 5:34 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber