Tonight from 7-11

Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival. is open. Enjoy rides, games, and great food including Oyster and Clam Fritter Sandwiches. Come out and enjoy an Eastern Shore tradition. The annual Wachapreague Carnival, Tonight’s entertainment is the Rip Tide Band.

Harborton Boat Ramp Harborton, va

This coming Saturday 6/17/23 the Eastern Shore Anglers Club will be hosting a Cobia Tournament at the Harborton public boat ramp. The public is invited to come out and attend. Sign-up start at 9:30. Fishing time is from 10:00-6:00 p.m. Club Membership is required $10.00 per year.

June 17 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center 24577 Mary N Smith Rd, Accomac, VA, United States

The Accomack chapter of the NAACP will be hosting its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Center in Accomac, VA. There will be food trucks, vendors, lots of children’s activities, games, a silent auction, and community resources available. There will also be some giveaways. This event is free and open to the public.

June 17 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Exmore Town park 10A3, A-52, Exmore

June 17 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Hungars Episcopal Church 10107 Bayside Rd, Machipongo, VA, United States

June 17 @ 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Somers Cove Marina 715 Broadway, Crisfield, MD,

June 17 @ 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

The Greater Crisfield Action Coalition (GCAC), together with GTF Productions, will host the second annual Crisfield Bluegrass & Sunset Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Held on Jersey Island at Somers Cove Marina, The Crisfield, MD Bluegrass and Sunset Festival will feature: -Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder -A Tribute to Doc Watson featuring Trey Hensley and much more.