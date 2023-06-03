June 3 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

YARD SALE AT ROCK CHURCH

Rock Church of the Eastern Shore 27112 Lankford Hwy, Onley, VA, United States

THERE WILL BE A SUPER YARD SALE BEGINNING AT 8:00 a.m. ON SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023 AT ROCK CHURCH ON LANKFORD HWY, ONLEY. RAIN DATE; JUNE 10th. IN ADDITION TO SALE ITEMS, THERE WILL BE HOT DOGS, HAMBURGERS, CHEESEBURGERS AND CLAM FRITTERS FOR SALE.

June 3 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Join the effort to clean up the Bay today from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Parksley Pavillion in downtown Parksley.

JUNE 3 @ 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Join us for the Northampton County YMCA Gymnasium ribbon cutting!

Join us on Saturday, June 3 at 10 am at the Northampton County YMCA for the grand opening of our new gymnasium! After the ribbon cutting, we will celebrate with a community block party from 11 am-1 pm!

The block party is going to be a fantastic time! We’ve got some exciting activities lined up for you, including a dunk tank, crafts for families, and access to our gym and pool. We look forward to seeing you there! This event is free and open to the public!

June 3 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Cheriton Town Park

Join the Town of Cheriton on June 3rd from 11am to 2pm for the 7th Annual Family fun Day. Music, Vendors, food and fun inflatables and a water slide. Games and more. All free. Come enjoy a day with your family. Vendor space is available please vist townofcheriton.org to obtain a registration.

Sponsored by:

Shore Accounting & Tax Service, Inc

A&G Heating and Cooling

Wagner Brothers Landscaping

AW Rayfields Mechanical, Inc

Fernandez Lawn & Landscape, Inc

Davis Disposal

Small Wonders Childcare Center, LLC

June 3 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

HIstoric Onancock School 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA, United States

Join us as we celebrate the gardening season with Historic Onancock Schools newest fundraising event. Blooms & Brushes a Garden & Studio Tour.

A walking tour of several Onancock neighbors gardens with artists painting en plein air (outdoors) in the gardens, open studios at HOS, vendors, floral displays and a reception at 3pm in the Gallery’ at HOS for raffle and sales of artwork.

June 3* 11am -3pm * Raindate June 4th.

JUNE 3 @ 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Bloxom Fireman’s Music Festival Saturday, June 3, 2023 4 to 10 PM $50.00 per Ticket

Featuring Snackbar Jones with Special Guests There will be a Jet Ski and Cash Giveaway!

Ticket price includes: admission, bottomless beer mug, giveaway entry, and food choices including cheeseburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, chicken tenders, clam fritters and french fries. Contact www.bvfc6.com ,ask any member or pick up tickets at Onancock Building Supply. Come out and enjoy good music and good food!

Sawmill Park 24387 Joynes Neck Rd, Accomac, VA,

Accomack County Parks and Recreation will be accepting registrations for their 2023 KICKBALL LEAGUE AND COED SOFTBALL LEAGUE for teams interested in playing.

The league is proposed to begin the 1st or 2nd week in June

Registration forms will be available at the Parks and Recreation office located at 24401 Joynes Neck Rd., Accomac, VA 23301.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 757-787-3900 or 757-824-0314 if you are interested in entering a team in the Kickball or Coed Softball league. You can also contact the Parks and Recreation Sports League Coordinator at 757-709-4208.

June 4 @ 12:30 pm

Morley’s Wharf Exmore, va

JUNE 4 @ 12:30 PM

The Eastern Shore Anglers Club will be holding a Free Children ‘s fishing Day on June 4th. at Morley’s Wharf fishing pier. Fishing runs from 1- 2:30 with registration at 12:30. All Rods and bait are free. There will be a Free picnic after the awards. ALL CHILDREN MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A ADULT. There is absolutely no Fee or cost for this event. For more information call 757-824-1485.

June 4 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

VA, United States

Homeland Singers in Concert Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM Melfa UMC, 19444 Main St., Melfa, VA 23410 Light Refreshments, Donations Accepted All Are Welcome