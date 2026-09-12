Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

THRIFT STORE OPEN SATURDAY, September 12: 8-11 AM AT SMITH CHAPEL IN QUINBY, VA

New Fall and Winter Items!

Sip for a Cause

Come raise a glass and sip for a cause at an unforgettable day celebrating our local special Olympics athletes! This is a celebration of community, inclusion and friendship. Vendors, food trucks, and 3 live musicians all at Vaux Farm on Saturday the 12th from 11am to 6pm

Epworth’s Fall Bazaar

We are dreaming of Fall Days over here! So it’s time to spill the beans!

Please add to your calendars and join us for our Fall Bazaar!!!

We are excited to share this with our community!!!

So come out September 12th and shop till you drop!!

Eastern Shore Railway Museum Open House

Saturday, September 12th, 5-7pm

18468 Dunne Avenue, Parksley

Join us for refreshments and a fascinating open house to enjoy the Eastern Shore Railway Museum’s authentic station and extensive collection of historic rail cars and artifacts, including a rare wooden boxcar, a stainless steel dining car and a Wabash Cannonball observation car. New museum members and rail fans are welcome.

For questions, contact Executive Director Ellen Johnson, 757-990-2143.

2026 Cape Charles Central Park Concerts

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