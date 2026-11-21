Accomack Kiwanis Craft Show

Saturday, November 21, 2026

9:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Nandua High School – 26350 Lankford HighwayOnley, VA, 23418

Accomack Kiwanis Craft Show: More than 60 Delmarva Crafters/Artists/Artisans at this indoor show.

Home decor/ Indoor and Outdoor decorations

Homemade food items including baked goods and candy

Holiday decorations

Hand sewn, embroidered, quilted, crocheted items

Jewelry, personal beauty items,

Something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Entry $5. With a canned food item entry is $4. Children under age 10 admission is free.

Concessions by the Accomack Kiwanis Club available at the Show.

Over The River and Through the Woods

Featuring Teri Betz, Christina Duffman, Ryan Pigeon, G.A. Johnston, Clay Thornberg, and Carol Vincent

Nick Cristano may be living the life of a modern young professional in New York City, but his loving grandparents never let him forget where he belongs: in New Jersey, in the bosom of his tenacious, tender-hearted, loud, loving, and well-fed Italian-American grandparents, who live two doors down from each other in Hoboken, and who lavish all of their affection on their last unmarried grandchild. Faithfully, Nick goes “over the river” to Grandma’s house every week for Sunday dinner. When he is offered an important promotion in Seattle, Washington, Nick threatens to break this routine by a distance of some 2,800 miles! Frank, Aida, Emma, and Nunzio are heartbroken at the prospect of their beloved grandson raising a family all the way across the country — or worse, not raising a family at all! Besides the usual tactics of emotional blackmail, in order to keep him safe at home, these wily elders cook up a matchmaking scheme, inviting lovely nurse Caitlin O’Hare over for Sunday dinner. Will the prospect of true love keep Nick from moving across the country?

Tickets: $25 Adults/Seniors & $10 Students

Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7:00pm

Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 2:30pm

NEW MOUNT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH ZION’S HEART MINISTRY

PRESENTS

THANKSGIVING Bags Of Love

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2026

8:00 AM

INFORMATION:

Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam, Pastor 757-618-5087

Sister Kendall Chandler 916-600-9622

Sister Brenda Bailey 757-710-1006

Trustee Ernest James 757-710-4216

Thanksgiving Bags of Love

When: 11/21/26

Where: ACTS Church

9431 Jerusalem Rd.

Temperanceville, VA

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p. m