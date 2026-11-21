Accomack Kiwanis Craft Show
- Saturday, November 21, 2026
- 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
- Nandua High School – 26350 Lankford HighwayOnley, VA, 23418
Accomack Kiwanis Craft Show: More than 60 Delmarva Crafters/Artists/Artisans at this indoor show.
- Home decor/ Indoor and Outdoor decorations
- Homemade food items including baked goods and candy
- Holiday decorations
- Hand sewn, embroidered, quilted, crocheted items
- Jewelry, personal beauty items,
- Something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
Entry $5. With a canned food item entry is $4. Children under age 10 admission is free.
Concessions by the Accomack Kiwanis Club available at the Show.
Over The River and Through the Woods
Featuring Teri Betz, Christina Duffman, Ryan Pigeon, G.A. Johnston, Clay Thornberg, and Carol Vincent
Nick Cristano may be living the life of a modern young professional in New York City, but his loving grandparents never let him forget where he belongs: in New Jersey, in the bosom of his tenacious, tender-hearted, loud, loving, and well-fed Italian-American grandparents, who live two doors down from each other in Hoboken, and who lavish all of their affection on their last unmarried grandchild. Faithfully, Nick goes “over the river” to Grandma’s house every week for Sunday dinner. When he is offered an important promotion in Seattle, Washington, Nick threatens to break this routine by a distance of some 2,800 miles! Frank, Aida, Emma, and Nunzio are heartbroken at the prospect of their beloved grandson raising a family all the way across the country — or worse, not raising a family at all! Besides the usual tactics of emotional blackmail, in order to keep him safe at home, these wily elders cook up a matchmaking scheme, inviting lovely nurse Caitlin O’Hare over for Sunday dinner. Will the prospect of true love keep Nick from moving across the country?
Tickets: $25 Adults/Seniors & $10 Students
Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7:00pm
Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 2:30pm
Onley UMC Fall Food Sale
NEW MOUNT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH ZION’S HEART MINISTRY
PRESENTS
THANKSGIVING Bags Of Love
FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2026
8:00 AM
INFORMATION:
Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam, Pastor 757-618-5087
Sister Kendall Chandler 916-600-9622
Sister Brenda Bailey 757-710-1006
Trustee Ernest James 757-710-4216
Thanksgiving Bags of Love
When: 11/21/26
Where: ACTS Church
9431 Jerusalem Rd.
Temperanceville, VA
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p. m
Gidden’s Do Drop Inn’s Harvest & Harmony Thanksgiving Dinner Party