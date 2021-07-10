Exmore Baptist Church will be holding a VBS Kickoff Saturday, July 10th at 5:00 PM in the Exmore Town Park for kids 4 years old through 5th Grade. Come out Saturday, July 10th for fun, games, bounce house and refreshments and learn all about our Vacation Bible School which will be held Sunday, July 11th through Thursday, July 15th from 6:00 – 7:30 PM. For more information, please call the Church Office at 442-9491.

The Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Department has announced it will be opening its Carnival ice cream stand on Saturday’s and Sunday’s in July.

Saturday’s from 5-8 PM and Sunday’s from 1-4 PM, July 3 & 4, 10 & 11, 17 & 18, 24 & 25 and July 31.

Come to Wachapreague, have a nice meal at the Island House Restaurant and stop by the Wachapreague Carnival grounds for dessert!

Thanks to all for continued support of the fundraising efforts of your local volunteer fire departments.

Pianist Lee Jordan-Anders will give a solo recital on Saturday, July 10, at the Historic Cokesbury Church in Onancock. The program begins at 7:30 and will last about 60 minutes. It will be performed without intermission. There is no charge but donations will be appreciated.

Jordan-Anders is Artist-in-Residence and Professor of Music Emeritus at Virginia Wesleyan University. She has been a frequent performer on the Eastern Shore since 2005 when she and her husband built a home near Cape Charles. She conducted the Orchestra of the Eastern Shore from 2009-2014, and was on the faculty of the Governor’s School of the Arts until 2019. She most recently appeared as the guest soloist with the Orchestra when she performed Mozart’s Piano Concerto, K, 467, in February 2020.

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club will be offering its annual Junior Sports Camp June 21-25 and July 12-16 for youth ages 4 to 12. Campers are grouped by age and will be given golf and tennis instruction with free swimming from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $150 for members (social level and up) and $175 for associate members and non-members.

Register online at www.esycc.com/summercamps or obtain forms at the ESY&CC office or pro shop. For more information, call the office at 787-1525 or email contact@esycc.com.

There will be a computer science day camp for youth ages 9-13 July 12 thru July 15 from 1pm until 5 pm at Eastern Shore Community College. The cost is $10. To register go to v2.4honline.com.

Campers will explore Computer Science through both unplugged and plugged in activities and experiences. Campers will learn the basics of coding, computational creative thinking, skills,circuits and electricity, use scratch and learn about drones and how to fly them.