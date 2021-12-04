Onley Methodist Church Coat Closet

The Onley Methodist Church will host a free coat closet today from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church on Main St. in Onley.

Santa at the Library

It’s Christmastime on the Eastern Shore and the Friends of the Eastern Shore Public Library invite you to bring your children to visit Santa at the Accomac Library, 23610 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301 on Saturday, December 4th from 10 am to Noon.

Santa will present each child with a candy cane and a book in either English or Spanish for them to keep. Please bring your camera to capture the moment for a warm holiday memory.

The Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow visitors to browse the library before or after visiting with Santa. Call 757-787-3400 for more information.

Clam Chowder at Market St. UMC

The Market St. United Methodist Church is having a Homemade Clam Chowder sale Saturday December 4 from 10:30 until sold out. The church is located at 75 Market St. in Onancock. The cost is $7 per pint and $14 for a quart. This will benefit the benefit if the United Methodist Church Mens mission projects.

Chincoteague Christmas Parade

Chincoteague will conduct the 41st annual Old Fashioned Christmas Parade tonight at 6 p.m. The route will be from Main St. at Maddox Boulevard to the old Fire House. Children can visit with Santa following the parade at the LOVE chairs at Robert Reed Park.

Tasley VFW Bingo

The Tasley VFW Post 2296 will have bingo Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m.

Cheriton Christmas Parade

There will be a Christmas Parade in Downtown Cheriton. The parade begins at 4 p.m and will run through the business district.

.