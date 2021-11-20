The Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department is again partnering with the Saxis & Parksley Fire Departments, Eastern Shore Public Library and Accomack Extension Office to distribute bikes, books and helmets for children for the Christmas holiday.

Applications are available on the A.C.P.R. website, the Parks & Recreation office and the Accomack County Public Library.

Deadline for applications to be in the Parks & Recreation office is Monday, December 6, 2021, by 5:00PM. No applications will be accepted after time and date posted.

For further information, contact the Parks & Recreation office at 787-3900 or 710-1947.