With the holidays at hand, weekend activity is starting to ramp up on the Shore. This weekend features:
- The Kiwanis Craft Show at Nandua High School, Saturday from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm. The annual event will feature more than 60 Delmarva crafters, artists and artisans showcasing items that include something for everyone. Home decor, carvings, jewelry, food items, photography and more. Concessions will be available. Admission $3 or with a canned food item for the Foodbank $2. Children under 10 admitted free.
- The Saxis Volunteer Fire & Rescue Thanksgiving Turkey shoot will be held Saturday from 10 AM until 3 PM. Barrel limit is 30 inches and 12 gauge only. There will be 410 gauge rounds for kids. This is the 35th annual Saxis Turkey Shoot and it is the longest running Turkey Shoot on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
- There will be a Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale on the lawn at Market Street United Methodist Church in Onancock beginning at 9 AM. This will be Ernie Martin’s secret recipe. The cost is $12 per quart as long as they last. Sponsored by the Faith in Action Sunday School Class with proceeds benefiting Agape.
- The New Mount Zion Baptist Church at 17450 Coal Kiln Road in Painter will host a free Drive-Thru Groceries for Thanksgiving Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.
- Bethel Baptist Church in Franktown is going away Thanksgiving Dinner to the first 50 families Saturday from 10 until noon. You will receive a turkey and all the fixins for your holiday meal.
The VFW Post 2296 in Tasley will start their Bingo Sunday the 21st of Nov. It will be the 1st Sunday and the 3rd Sunday of each month. Doors open at 1 PM. Games will start at 2 PM. Hope to see you there.
The Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department is again partnering with the Saxis & Parksley Fire Departments, Eastern Shore Public Library and Accomack Extension Office to distribute bikes, books and helmets for children for the Christmas holiday.
Applications are available on the A.C.P.R. website, the Parks & Recreation office and the Accomack County Public Library.
Deadline for applications to be in the Parks & Recreation office is Monday, December 6, 2021, by 5:00PM. No applications will be accepted after time and date posted.
For further information, contact the Parks & Recreation office at 787-3900 or 710-1947.