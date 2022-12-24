Drummondtown Baptist Church 23474 Front St, Accomac, VA

Drummondtown Baptist Church at the corner of Back and Front Streets in Accomac will be holding their annual Candlelight Service on December 23rd at 7:30 pm. They will also have a short Christmas Day Service at 10:00 am. Everyone is Welcome!

Free

SAT24

December 24 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Market Street United Methodist Church @ 75 Market Street, Onancock VA 23417

December 24, Christmas Eve, 2 services: 4 pm and 7 pm.

SAT24

December 24 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Zion Baptist Church Service Canceled

ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, ROUTE 13, PARKSLEY, VA IS CANCELLING THE CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY EVE AT 6.30 DUE TO THE WEATHER. STAY SAFE AND HAVE A BLESSED CHRISTMAS.

Celebrate with us the joyful, miraculous birth of our savior, Jesus Christ! Christmas Eve Candlelight Service begins at 6pm followed by light refreshments. Everyone is welcome! Drummondtown Community Church23457 Drummondtown Rd, Accomac, VAfor more information:(757) [email protected]

SAT24

December 24 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Come celebrate the most glorious night of all with us at Drummondtown Community Church this Christmas Eve. Service begins at 6:00pm with beautiful music, our children’s program and time to celebrate the birth of our savior. Light refreshments served immediately after, please come join us!

SAT 24

December 24 @ 11:00 pm

Francis Makemie Presbyterian Church 23355 Back St, Accomac, VA

SUN25

December 25 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Christmas Eve Services at Christ Church in Eastville and Hungars Episcopal Church

5:00 PM at Christ Church in Eastville with carols at 4:45

8:00 PM at Hungar’s in Bridgetown

The Gifts of Christmas at Franktown UMC

5 pm Christmas Eve for “The Gifts of Christmas” an interactive Advent service highlighting the gift given us on the first Christmas morning. Due to the unpredictable weather circumstances, the Saturday, 8:00 pm service and the Sunday, Christmas Day 11:00 am service have been cancelled.

Market Street United Methodist Church @ 75 Market Street, Onancock VA 23417

December 25, Christmas Day, 10 am worship, no Sunday School.

Note: Not all of the churches conducting Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services contacted us.