Saturday

The Calvary United Methodist Church is having a Ham and Clam Dinner Saturday night from 5 to 7 pm at the church at 21475 Hopkins Rd. Parksley. Donation for eat in and $10 for a take out dinner. The menu is ham, clam fritters, potato salad, baked corn, mac and cheese, green-beans, and a drink.

The North Street Playhouse will present Crowns Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. at the playhouse on Market St. in Onancock. Crowns is based on a book written by Regina Taylor and is a moving celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an elaboration of black history and identity.

Sunday

The Drummondtown Baptist Church is having a “Hearty soup and sandwich luncheon” at the church on Front Street in Accomac from 1:15 until 2 p.m.

