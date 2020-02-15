Eastern Shore of Virginia

Saturday

The Calvary United Methodist Church is having a Ham and Clam Dinner Saturday night from 5 to 7 pm at the church at  21475 Hopkins Rd. Parksley.   Donation for eat in and $10 for a take out dinner.  The menu is ham, clam fritters, potato salad, baked corn, mac and cheese,  green-beans, and a drink.

The North Street Playhouse will present Crowns Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. at the playhouse on Market  St. in Onancock. Crowns is based on a book written by Regina Taylor  and is a moving celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an elaboration of black history and identity.

 

Sunday

The Drummondtown Baptist Church is having a “Hearty  soup and sandwich luncheon” at the church on Front Street in Accomac from 1:15 until 2 p.m.

.

