Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

The village of Willis Wharf invites all to a community yard and plant sale May 4 from 8am to 2pm at the Willis Wharf Boat Ramp. We’ll have flowering plants for sale and a multi-home yard sale. Rain date is May 5.

Mark your calendars! The Peninsula Tractor Organization will be holding its 2nd annual Peninsula Tractor Organization Antique Tractor Show on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 10 am – 2 pm at the Nassawadox Sawmill.

Come see the antique tractors as well as sawmill and shingle mill demonstrations, antique gas engines, corn shelling, hay rides, a kids pedal tractor pull and much more. Enjoy good food while you’re there provided by Northampton Fire & Rescue. All proceeds from those sales will go to support them.

So come on out on Saturday, May 4 , 2024 to the Nassawadox Sawmill located at 10150 Mill St., Nassawadox.

Summer Without Hunger Food Drive Kick Off and Craft Show

Saturday May 4th come on out to the Parksley Vol. Fire Department to support the Karrie Kares Project benefitting the FoodBank of the Eastern Shore. From 10am to 3pm come out and shop with local crafters and vendors from all over the Eastern Shore! Admission to the craft show is either a non-perishable food item for the food drive or a donation to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department. Let’s support the FoodBank of the Eastern Shore, the Parksley Vol. Fire Company, and local crafters in our community.

Franktown United Methodist Church Spring Art & Food Fair

The Spring Art and Food Fair at the Franktown United Methodist Church is today. More local vendors and craftsmen than in the past-New Ones, favorites and a few that have not been in in a while. Todayfrom 10 am until 2 PM. Lunch available 11:30 am until 1 PM.

Combined with the Montessors Children’s House Franktown’s Annual Country Fair.