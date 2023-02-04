Free Coat Closet

A Free Coat Closet will be held Saturday from 8:30 until 10:30 at Onley United Methodist Church @ 25642 E Main St, Onley, VA 23418. There will be free coats, hats, gloves and scarves for all in need

Grace UMC Winter Thrift Shop

Grace UMC’s Winter Thrift Shop will be Saturday February 4 from 9 until 12. Winter clothing, jewelry , books, games, jewelry and lots more. There’s something special for everyone at grace. 9 a.ml til 12 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church on Wilson Ave. in Parksley.

Fire and Ice

The Riverside Auxiliary’s newest event, Fire and Ice, will be Saturday Feb. 4 from 4 until 9 p.m. at Mallards at the Wharf in Onancock to benefit the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. This is a casual event indoors and outdoors. Dress warmly and come out to enjoy this mid winter getaway event. Tickets are available on line. Check the shoredailynews.com community calendar for more information.