Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Saturday August 12

The Great Pocomoke Fair

The Great Pocomoke Fair will be held today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 3027 Broad street in Pocomoke City. The fair will feature exhibits, a mobile petting farm, games, music, livestock exhibits. Admission is free.

The Onancock Croaker Classic Fishing Tournament

The Onancock Croaker Classic Fishing tournament benefitting the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department will be held today at the Wharf in Onancock. The preferred method of registering is to go on the Onancock Vol Fire Department Facebook page, click on the event and register via Eventbrite. You can register in person at the Wharf from 10:00 until 11:45. Registration is $40 per person. Fishing begins at noon and weigh in is from 4:30 until 6 p.m.

Cape Charles Free Concert

There will be a free concert at the Cape Charles

Central Park featuring the Halfmoons at 7 pm. The concert is part of the Citizens for Central Park’s summer concert series.

Sunday August 13

The Great Pocomoke Fair

The Great Pocomoke Fair continues Sunday. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Blue Grass Concert on Chincoteague

There will be a Bluegrass concert Sunday evening at 6:30 featuring Liam Purcell and Caine Mill Road from North Carolina. Bring a chair or blanket. Sponsored by the Chincoteague Cultural Alliance.