Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

July 6, 2024
Chincoteague Vol. Fireman’s Carnival

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival features rides, games, fun, and food – Chincoteague Island style! A great variety of food is available for purchase from hot dogs and pizza to clam and oyster fritters. Rides and games for all ages. Live entertainment on the stage. Try your luck at BINGO too. Open June 28-29, July 4-6, July 19-20, July 22-27.. All proceeds benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

Last Night of the Wachapreague Fireman’s Carnival

2024 Wachapreague Carnival

Fundraising Yard and Bake Sale

Fundraising Yard and Bake  Sale, July 6, 2024, 8am-2pm. 3306 Lankford Highway, Exmore Va. 23350 in front of Primitives and More.   This will benefit one of our own Eastern Shore girls bravely fighting cancer.

Items:  Furniture, Household Items, Crafts, Bird Feeders, Glassware, Dishes and Clothes.  There will be baked goods and a lemonade stand.  New items donated also.

New Beginning United Methodist Church 7th Church Anniversary

New Beginning United Methodist Church will be celebrating their 7th Church Anniversary on July 7, 2024 at 10 AM.  Dinner will be served after service.

Mapp, Mapp and Klein Injury Attorneys

Canceled Concert

The Concert in Central Park (Cape Charles) scheduled for Saturday, July 6 has been cancelled due to forecasted scattered showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds in the afternoon and early eveningT

