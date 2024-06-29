Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

The Wachapreague Firemen’s Carnival

Arts Enter Presents the Fantasticks

Eastern Shore Playaz Golf Tournament

Benefit Yard Sale for Medical Expenses of Joann Hesse

Pediatric Urgent Care

Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Express Care is offering sick child pediatric appointments this Saturday June 29. If you have a child over age 2 who needs to see a medical provider call 757-787-7374 by 5 p.m. Friday June 28 to make an appointment. Walk in pediatric patients ages 2 and up also will be seen. Express Care is located at Four Corner Plaza in Onley. Pediatric sick child appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday June 29. For more information about Express Care go to expresscare.esrh.org.

Eastern Shore Railway Museum Ice Cream Social

The Country Gentlemen Tribute @ Island Theatre

They’re back: The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band are continuing to honor the legacy of this historic bluegrass ensemble by creatively adding the Country Gentlemen stamp to fresh and inventive material right alongside the timeless songs that are known and loved by legions of fans! Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. (Tickets purchased online will be available at will-call starting at 5pm on June 29.)