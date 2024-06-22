Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Le Tour De Shore

Le Tour De Shore is today.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce is issuing a Watch for Cyclists advisory for this Saturday, June 22, as approximately 350 bikers will be participating in Le Tour de Shore.

The event starts and finishes at Onancock Town Square. The Tour begins at 7:00 a.m. with the 100-mile riders departing first, followed by staggered starts for the other three routes. All cyclists are expected to be off local roads before dark.

The ride is primarily focused on the central Shore, extending as far north as Bloxom and as far south as Machipongo. Cyclists will be traveling on roads both bayside and seaside.

Cyclists will pass through and around towns and villages including Onancock, Accomac, Belle Haven, Willis Wharf, Exmore, and Nassawadox. Residents and visitors should be particularly mindful of increased cyclist traffic in these areas.

Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, June 22, 2024 — 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Mary N. Smith Cultural Center in Accomac, VA. Sponsored by the Accomack NAACP. Lots of fun things for the children, games, DIY arts and crafts, vendors, food trucks, entertainment, bounce houses, and more. Call 757-665-6354 to get food and community resource vendor information.

Jammin’ for Jackie

Jammin For Jackie, a Fundraiser for Jackie Lee Hardstock, Firefighter/EMT, injured in a horrific accident will be held Sunday, June 23rd at the Onancock Elks Lodge on Front Street in Accomac. Gates open at 11 AM and entertainment starts at 11:45. Your $10 donation offers you an afternoon of music with 9 different entertainers, a silent auction, food trucks and most of all support for Jackie Lee. All proceeds will benefit Jackie. In case of inclement weather the event will be inside the Elks. Come out Sunday and support Jammin for Jackie at the Elks.

