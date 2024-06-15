Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Broken Headbone at the North Street Playhouse

The North Street Playhouse presents a multi-cast reading of stories from Ginny McMath’s book, Broken Headbone. In her first book, Ginny McMath allows you to enter her hilarious, thought provoking journey of six women when their husbands walked out with theirs. Broken Headbone travels into these women’s brains as they find their way back to themselves. Their unique adventures are told through outrageous stories. Laugh out loud in places you will find yourself thinking, “For God’s sake, snap out of it!” From dressing up for kid’s parties to apartment managing crack heads you can’t help but wonder if they lost their minds along the way.

This production deals with adult topics and is for mature audiences. The show will be tonight at 8:00 PM.

*Tickets can only be purchased online, or, as available, at the door prior to each performance. Please check for ticket availability and other information at the box office telephone number, 757-787-2050. The box office will open 1 hour before each performance.*

Calvary UMC Women’s Chicken Salad Sale

The Calvary United Methodist Church Women will be selling Chicken Salad on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 10 am to 12 pm. Pints of chicken salad will be $10 and half pints will be $5. Please call or text Tia Bell at 757-894-0707.

SummerFest

Adventure begins at your local library this summer! For the first time, Eastern Shore Public Library will commence its summer reading program with SummerFest. Join us on June 15th from 10 am to 2 pm for bounce houses, games, crafts, activities, food trucks, face painting, and community outreach tables at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa. Come sign up for the summer reading challenge, receive your free summer kick-off bag full of goodies, and have a blast!

This year’s reading challenge offers the option to participate online or via paper. Readers will log minutes and activities to earn prizes. The reading challenge is eight weeks from June 15th to August 12th. There will also be a variety of exciting programs at Eastern Shore Regional Library in Parksley and Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox all summer long. Visit the library for Storytimes, game nights, Lego competitions, and other exciting events. Be sure to visit your local library for more information.

Visit espl.org and espl.org/events/ for updates about these programs and all other events happening during the summer. Events are also posted on Facebook; you “like” us at @EasternShorePublicLibrary-Virginia.

Questions and assistance can be directed to Program and Outreach Librarian Tiffany Flores at [email protected] or by calling Eastern Shore Public Library at 757-787-3400.

Rise Mentoring

Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp Registration Rally

Explore the future of Agriculture with Drones

Witness cutting-edge drone technology in action with live flight demonstrations showcasing the capabilities of Drones for Agricultural Use. Industry leaders on site to answer questions on sales, service, and certification. Today from 1-3 PM at the Eastern Shore Community College.

Shore History’s Little Travelers Kids’ Summer Camp

Send your child around the world with Shore History’s Little Travelers kids’ summer camp! From 9am-1pm June 17th-21st, your child will visit Japan, Greece, Australia, Mexico, Egypt, and more! Each day, instructor Miss. Beebe will lead the campers through crafts and activities highlighting the culture and history of a new country. On Thursday, the campers will work together to create collages with members of the Eastern Shore Art League. At the end of the week, your child will be a Little Traveler!

This camp is suitable for children between ages 4-7 years of age. The registration fee is $145 per camper. To register your child, call (757) 787-8012 or visit shorehistory.org/camps.

Freedom Day Celebration