Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Bird Walk of the Virginia Eastern Shore Land Trust’s Nickawampus Farm

You are invited to visit Nickawampus Farm to learn about the role conservation easements play in providing vital habitat for birding in this second annual partnership of the Eastern Shore Bird Club & Virginia Eastern Shore Land Trust. This 400-acre farm is managed for wildlife. Numerous habitats including grasslands, pollinator meadows, woodlands, shrubs, non-tidal wetlands, and salt marsh feature a wide variety of bird sighting opportunities.

Our hosts, Ben and Sam Willis, along with bird club guides Maggie Long & Meriwether Payne will lead a 2-hour walk. Possible species include blue grosbeak, indigo bunting, tanagers, orchard oriole, woodpeckers, bobwhite, turkeys, shorebirds, and many more!

WHEN: Saturday, June 8th, 8:00 a.m.

LOCATION: Nikawampus Farm, 23028 Nikawampus Road, Melfa, VA.

RESERVATIONS: Pre-reservations are required. Contact Meriwether Payne 757-710-2454, text or phone.

The Program is free, and the public is invited to attend. Boots and long pants are recommended.

To Learn more about the Virginia Eastern Shore Land Trust

Visit: www.VESLT.org

Free Fishing Days in Virginia

Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Jamie L. Green has announced that June 7-9, 2024, will be designated as Free Fishing Days across the Commonwealth.

During these dates, anglers are not required to possess a Saltwater Recreational Fishing License to fish in waters where such a license is normally mandated. This initiative aims to encourage participation in recreational fishing and to provide an opportunity for individuals to enjoy the state’s abundant marine resources.

Commissioner Green emphasized the importance of responsible fishing practices during Free Fishing Days, reminding participants to adhere to all other applicable fishing regulations and conservation measures.

“This initiative provides a wonderful opportunity for Virginians and visitors alike to experience the joy of fishing without the barrier of license fees,” stated Commissioner Green. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity while also respecting our marine ecosystems and regulations.”

Head boats, charter boats, rental boats, or fishing piers that typically charge a fee are excluded from this waiver.

Blooms & Brushes Garden & Studio Tour

Blooms & Brushes Garden & Studio Tour is coming up on Saturday, June 8 with a rain date of Sunday, June 9.

We have 6 amazing gardens in the Mount Prospect area of Onancock, several with a creek view, and we appreciate the homeowners who are sprucing up & opening their gardens to support our fundraiser.

Early bird Tickets are available for $30 each now online at www.historiconancockschool.org, in our office Mon-Thurs. 9-4 and Fri 9-1, and at Book Bin in the Four Corners Plaza.

They will also be available at HOS on the day of the event for $35.

Gardens are open from 11 am-3pm. Check-in at HOS first to receive your garden map and admission badge. Many of our resident artists will have their studios open from 11-3, so please make sure to visit them.

Many ES Art League artists will be joining us again to paint ‘en plein air’ during the tour, and these paintings will be available at a silent auction in the main gallery at HOS at our champagne reception from 3-5pm. This year’s artists include Liz Ford, Janet Rochester, Susan McGuire, Eileen Weber, Elizabeth Rhodes, John Orth, Julie McGowan, and maybe a few surprise guests!

Ye Accawmacke Garden Club members will add their talents with amazing floral displays on view during the day and also to be auctioned off at the reception. Be sure to cast your vote for ‘peoples choice’ favorite arrangement.

Annual Benefit on the Creek at Vaux Hall Farm

Saturday, June 8, 2024

6:30 PM 10:30 PM

Vaux Hall Farm16165 Vaux Hall LaneMelfa, VA, 23410United States (map)

Google Calendar ICS

Join Shore History in an evening of summer fun at our annual fundraising event Saturday, June 8th at 6:30pm. This year’s celebration will be held at historic Vaux Hall Farm in Melfa and feature a silent auction of exciting Eastern Shore treasures, art, and experiences. Astro Entertainment’s DJ Larry Dotterer will be playing a spectacular set sure to get you on the dancefloor. The Island House Catering will serve their delicious cuisine featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, hearty appetizers, and grazing stations. This flavorful, upscale menu is eclectic, casual, and full of fan favorites including hand-breaded coconut shrimp with Thai chili sauce; pulled pork sliders with pineapple habanero salsa; jerk chicken skewers with green pepper, pineapple, and onion; shrimp & grits; and fried brussels sprouts with a balsamic glaze; and more. Tickets are $120 each.

St. Mark Baptist Church

Pastor George Holms 10th pastoral anniversary will be Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 9 AM at St. Mark Baptist Church in Melfa, Va. Our special guest the Rev. Michael Mitchell from Shiloh Baptist Church in Boston, Va. All are welcome.

2nd Annual Truckers Day

All truckers welcome for food and fellowship with Pastor Harold White, Sr. Shine up those trucks and show off your company in praise.

Where:

New Beginnings United Methodist Church

32347 Chincoteague Road, New Church, VA

When:

June 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Questions? Call Rava Mason at (410)603-7610

Hymn Sing at Community Church of God

Praising in Birdsnest with Randolph Widgeon, Sandy Carmine, and other local artists. Covered dish provided after. Donations accepted to benefit our pantry, God’s Helping Hands, for burned out families in need. Pastor Tom Kellam.

Where:

Community Church of God

9079 Birdsnest Drive

When:

June 9, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

Jackie Hardstock Fundraiser