Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Yard Sale at Rock Church

There will be a Super Yard Sale, beginning at 8:00 AM today at the Rock Church on Lankford Highway in Onley. In addition to sale items, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and clam fritters for sale. For more information call 757-787-7625 or text 757-710-8220.

Get Out The Vote Yard Sale

Guilford Church Fundraiser to fix Sunday School roof

There will be a Yard Sale Fundraiser, today from 9 am to 2 pm at the Guilford Church, 24450 Guilford Road, Bloxom, Indoor/Outdoor with many, many items! Proceeds will be used to repair the roof above the Church’s Sunday School.

Book Signing

Join us for a book signing by 4 authors, Rev. William L. Northan (17 Million Steps to Pray: Experiencing the Real Hand of God), Charity E. Northan (I am Tamar: The Spiritual Warfare of Love and Relationships), Rev. Barbara Parker (Where is God? Children Dealing with Grief), and Rev. Greg Fentress (Catch the Jesus Wave) at The Book Bin, Four Corner Plaza, 25304 Charles M Lankford Jr Memorial Hwy, Onley, VA 23418 today from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Pumpkin Growing Class

Cheriton Family Fun Day

Bethel U.M. Church Everything Sale

Bethel U.M. Church in Jamesville is having a Everything Sale on Saturday June 1 from 11 AM until 2 PM.

This includes a Yard Sale, Bake Sale, Chicken Salad, Hotdogs and much, much more. This sale is to benefit the Church’s Heating and Cooling System.

Multi Vendor Pop Up Event

Lecture on the Lawn: Prelude to Revolution on the Eastville Courthouse Green

The Northampton Historic Preservation Society announces the first “Lecture on the Lawn” for 2024 with David Scott. Join us at the Court Green in Eastville at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 2nd.

To honor the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, this lecture is entitled, “Prelude to Revolution” and will cover several events leading up to 1776. Come and hear about an early protest against taxation in Northampton County in 1652, Northampton’s answer to the Boston Tea Party of 1773 and more.

No fees will be charged for this lecture, but we ask that individuals each consider a $10 donation to support the NHPS Restoration of the 1907 Jail. Be sure to bring your lawn chair and dress comfortably! If the weather appears questionable, check to see if there has been a postponement at: https://northamptonhistoricpreservationsociety.com.