Cool things happening on the Shore Memorial Day Weekend

Barrier Islands Center’s Art & Music on the Farm

Come for the art…stay for the music!

The BIC’s Art & Music on the Farm festival offers fine art and treasures from local artists and artisans and traditional roots music played by celebrated musicians from across Virginia, all in an inviting, family-friendly setting. Whether you prefer to sip wine, peruse the eye-catching art, delve into the history of Virginia musical styles, watch your child have fun with an art activity, plan a fun summer garden, or eat some tasty food, you will find something to tickle your fancy.

Everyone will revel in the toe-tapping, hand-clapping sounds of gospel, folk, and bluegrass from this year’s line-up of highly acclaimed bands. And don’t forget the intimate workshops with the performers hosted by music historian Gregg Kimball.

In addition to the music, the Farm is filled with some of the finest art in the region: over 30 artists and artisans will have their paintings, plants, and crafts for sale. Food and beverages (including local wine, beer, soft drinks, and iced coffee) are available for purchase. Children can participate in a fun, free art activity.

So, bring your friends and family to start summer with a glorious celebration of Virginia’s rich heritage of art and music at one of the loveliest venues on the Eastern Shore!

Parksley Volunteer Fire Company’s Annual Memorial Day Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

A annual favorite, the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company will hold their Memorial Day Chicken Lunch Fundraiser today and Monday on Route 13 just north of the Fisher’s Corner light. Get a 1/2 chicken with sides or pulled pork sandwich with sides for $10 each or get pulled pork by the pound for $12. All proceeds will benefit the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company.

Glorious Church of Jesus Christ Revival

Old time Rival and Fellowship Service, May 25, 2024 at the Glorious Church of Jesus Christ 16 Boundary Ave. Onancock, Va. Starting at 11:00 am all day service with dynamic spirit filled speakers. Pastor Reginald Cook from Williamsburg, Virginia. Bishop Bell from Plymouth, North Carolina. Bishop Winston Palmer from Harrisburg, PA. Lots of fellowship and food. Come out and join us for an uplifting time in the Lord.

Doughboy’s Annual Fish Fry

EASTERN SHORE VIRGINIA …IT IS THAT TIME OF YEAR FOR DOUGHBOYS KITCHEN DBK CATERING ANNUAL FISH FRY. COME ON OUT AND ENJOY SOME GOOD FOOD, FUN AND LAUGHTER. YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS IT.

SATURDAY, MAY 25, 19244 LANKFORD HIGHWAY, PARKSLEY, VA. 11 AM TILL FOOD IS GONE

PLATTERS WITH 2 SIDES, FRIED FISH $12, CRAB CAKES $17, FRIED CHICKEN $10

SIDES– MAC & CHEESE, YAMS, GREEN BEANS, POTATO SALAD

North Vs. South All-Star Basketball Fundraiser

Clam Fritter & Ham Dinner

There will be a Clam Fritter & Ham Dinner to benefit the VFW Post 2296 in Tasley, Va… Saturday, May 25 from 5 PM until 7 PM. All you can eat!

Menu: Eastern Shore Clam Chowder, Clam Fritters, Ham, Baked Beans, Homemade Coleslaw, Dessert & Beverages. Cost $15.00. Eat in or take out.

Wattsville Day

Wattsville Day will be celebrated at New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Wattsville, Sunday, May 26, at the 10 AM Service. If you live, visited, know someone, relocated, have relatives, etc. in the area of Wattsvfille please help us celebrate this day.

Coffee and Donuts with Congresswoman Jen Kiggans

Parksley Memorial Day Event

Member Day Veteran’s Appreciation Event