Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with TNC VVCR’s Migratory Bird Conservation team on Saturday, May 11th, 8:00-10:00 am! Free and open to the public!

Members of the “Bird Team” will be stationed at two conserved seaside properties in Northampton County – the dock at Box Tree Farm and the ADA-accessible viewing platform at the Oyster Village Horse Island Trail – where the public is invited to come by, observe bird activity using our scopes and binoculars, and maybe even participate in a little citizen science!

Box Tree is located at the end of Box Tree Rd in Machipongo (Google Maps link below). The Horse Island Trail is located at 6529 Sunnyside Rd in Oyster. In both cases, if you reach the water, you’re there!

For questions, please reach out to Migratory Bird Specialist, Mario Balitbit at [email protected] or 757-414-9223. No reservations necessary!

Happy World Migratory Bird Day 2024!

Woman’s Club of Accomack County Spring Yard Sale

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be having their annual Spring Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday,

May 11th from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm at 25405 Richmond Ave., Onley.

This event will be held rain or shine. There will be many items to choose from. You will find children’s toys, children’s books, paperback and hardcover books, household items, vintage jewelry, plants, seasonal clothing, purses, shoes and our white elephant table of new and gently used items.

There will also be fresh baked goods such as pies, cakes, and cookies along with delicious soups and chili all homemade by our members.

Car Wash

There will be a Car Wash at Hardee’s in the parking lot in Onley, Saturday, May 11th from 8:30 AM until 4:30 PM. Come by and get your car wash. You can bless your Mom or your friend. We will be happy to see you! Sponsored by Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. Fund raiser for the church.

Onley United Methodist Church’s Spring Sale

Rise Mentoring Program

Wine & Cheese Membership Drive at Eastern Shore Railway Museum

Summer Open House at Off 13 Antiques

Off 13 Amish Furniture is having a Summer Open House on Saturday, May 11. All poly furniture from Pennsylvania, new furniture with great discounts from 9 until 6. Fun and Fellowship! Hot dogs, beverages and dessert. That’s Off 13 Antiques and Amish Furniture, 19350 Downing Road, Melfa. Any questions, call 757-709-9301.

Eastern Shore Bird Club Presents Field Trip

A Guided Field Trip to Island Nature Trail, Chincoteague, VA

FIELD TRIP HIGHLIGHTS: Join veteran birder Joanne Laskowski for a guided tour of Island Nature Trail, one of the most accessible and productive birding hot spots on Chincoteague Island. Spend 2-3 hours slowly birding both the paved 0.8 mi loop-trail and an unpaved trail of about the same length. This trail often turns up unusual and unexpected species, including red headed woodpeckers.

WHEN: Saturday May 11th, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

REGISTRATION: Required. Call and leave a voicemail at 757-665-4984.Trip leader will call back to confirm.

LOCATION: Island Nature Trail, Hallie Whealton Smith Dr. Chincoteague, VA 23336 The Program is free, and the public is invited to attend. There are no restroom facilities at this location. Always be prepared for ticks, mosquitos, and the weather.

www.birdingeasternshore.org

[email protected]

Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Mother’s Day Celebration

On Sunday, May the 12th, we will be celebrating and honoring Mother’s Day. Our special guest will be Evangelist Sandy Shepherd at 11:30 AM. All are welcome. Come and be blessed.

Organ Recital at Hungars Episcopal Church.

ORGAN RECITAL Sunday, April 14th 4:00 P.M. Free and open to the public Reception to follow Featuring Guest Organist David J. Hughes Director of Music at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (FSSP) – Littleton, CO

Hungars Church:

10118 Bayside Road

Machipongo, VA 23405