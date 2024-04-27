Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Parksley’s Town Wide Yard Sale

Garden Tour

Rich history, pristine preserved coastlines, and warm hospitality await on Virginia’s scenic Eastern Shore. Plan a day on the southernmost portion of the Delmarva peninsula by viewing the sunrise on the Atlantic Ocean and the sunset over the Chesapeake Bay. This tour explores both historic as well as new homes and gardens in Northampton County. Enjoy perennial tour centerpiece and National Historic Landmark, Eyre Hall, an acclaimed ancestral property displaying some of the country’s oldest continuously maintained gardens. Anchoring the tour to the south, homes and gardens in Cape Charles highlight the renaissance of the Eastern Shore’s heralded railroad-turned-beach town.

A&N Electric Cooperative Arbor Day and Member Appreciation event

A&N Electric Cooperative will host its annual Arbor Day and Member Appreciation event in April.

The cooperative will be giving away free seedlings and an assortment of shrubs to help celebrate Arbor Day, in addition to offering a number of demonstrations. The event will take place on Saturday, April 27, and will be held at the Cooperative’s Tasley headquarters. The seedlings will be given away from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last.

The free seedling giveaway is a portion of the Cooperative’s right-of-way program that has achieved a Tree Line USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for several consecutive years.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

Check anec.com and the cooperative’s social media pages for more details.

Grace United Methodist Thrift Shop

Come and see all we have to offer at the Grace United Methodist church spring thrift shop. We will be open 9 am – 1 pm on Saturday, April 20, Wednesday, April 24, and wrapping up with the Town of Parksley yard sale on Saturday, April 27.

Riverside to Host Medication Disposal Event

ONANCOCK, Virginia – The US Drug Enforcement Agency encourages the proper and safe disposal of unused and expired prescription medications as one method of combatting medication misuse, overdoses and overdose deaths.

Unused prescription drugs can find their way into the wrong hands, and the outcome can be dangerous or even tragic. Disposing of unused or expired medications in the trash can endanger humans who are looking for drugs or animals who are looking for food, and flushing the medications can endanger the local water supply.

In partnership with the Accomack County Sheriff’s office and the Community Services Board, Riverside will host a medication collection event at the Riverside Onancock campus on April 27, the DEA’s semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On that day, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., community members can conveniently and anonymously hand over unwanted medications in a secure drive-through event at Riverside and be assured of safe disposal. Riverside cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. Signage on the campus will direct participants where to go. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

AACA Cruise in at Blue Crow Antique Mall

The AACA will have a car show-cruise in at the Blue Crow Antique Mall Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be dash plaques, trophies, live music, 50/50 raffle, give-a-ways and family fun.

Broadwater Academy Performing Arts Department presents: Little Shop of Horrors

This spring, Broadwater Academy’s Performing Arts Department will present the classic Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” a dark comedy, running April 26 and 27 at 7pm. The story follows young botanical genius Seymour Krelborn who works in Mushnik’s Skid Row Florists, a failing floral shop. During a total eclipse of the sun, he discovers a new breed of plant, whom he names Audrey II. While the plant brings in big business to the shop there is one slight issue. Instead of plant food, Audrey II hungers for blood; that is, human blood. As Audrey II begins to grow, he promises Seymour fame and fortune, but only if he keeps providing blood. Seymour then has to discover how much fame and success mean to him, and decide if anyone truly deserves to die.

The cast includes Broadwater students from grades 7-12, with Delaney Petka starring as Seymour Krelborn, Emma Philpot as Audrey, Tommy Ertle as Mr. Mushnik, Ivan Whitaker as Audrey II, and Jesse Floyd as Orin Scrivello. Other cast members include schoolgirls Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon, played by Nicholle Perkins, Ava Webb, and Elise Adler, as well as Reporters played by Addison Morris and Derek Boyle.

The score, played by a live pit band composed of both Broadwater students and teachers, is inspired by the music of the 1960s. The show also features four handmade Audrey II puppets of varying sizes, puppeteered by students Addison Morris and John Queen.

The performance runs for roughly under two hours with a fifteen minute intermission. The performances will be held in the Broadwater Academy Fine Arts Center on April 26 and 27 at 7pm, and tickets are free.

Cape Charles Historical Society/Museum Low Country Shrimp Boil

The Cape Charles Historical Society and Museum will be holding its Low Country Shrimp Boil Fundraiser Saturday, April 27 from 3 to 8 PM with food served from 4 to 7 at the Museum on Stone Road.

The menu consists of shrimp cooked with red potatoes, sausage, corn on the cob, onions, peppers, rolls and coleslaw. Wine and beer are available.

Tickets are $70 per person. Buy them online at capecharlesmuseum.org.