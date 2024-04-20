Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

“MAMMA DON’T MARRY THAT MAN”

The musical tells the story of a young girl, nicknamed ‘Twinkle’, and her attempts to prevent her widowed mother from marrying her teacher, who she has a very bad relationship with. She is helped by her best friend Charlotte and a new, mildly autistic boy in her class called James, who is facing similar problems. His father, who is a rich businessman, is engaged to woman who James sees as a gold digger. The three work together to uncover secrets about the prospective spouses, which are revealed in an explosive final scene. BOX OFFICE TO OPEN ONE HOUR BEFORE EACH PERFORMANCE $12.00 cash or checks, PLEASE NO LARGE BILLS. Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the auditoruim at Northampton High School.

Vendors wanted for the Karrie Kares Project’s Summer without hunger food drive and craft show

The Karrie Kares Project is looking for vendors and crafters to participate in their Summer Without Hunger Food Drive kick off and Craft Show on Saturday May 4th. The craft show will be from 10am to 2pm at the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department. For more information or to sign up for the craft show please email The Karrie Kares Project at [email protected] or by visiting the Karrie Kares Project Facebook page.

Cape Charles Love Run

The Cape Charles Love Run will be held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Love Sign in Cape Charles. There will be a 5K, 10K and new one mile color run. Registration fee includes a timed race for all events, swag bag and race shirt, 2024 D Medal , 2nd in the series of 4, post run after party with live music and kids activities, free drink ticket and snacks. Prizes will be awarded for overall and age group winners.

Woman’s Club of Accomack County Plant Sale

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be conducting its annual perennial plant sale on Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at 25405 Richmond Avenue in Onley. You will find available a large and varied selection of unique and unusual plants donated by local wholesale nurseries. Proceeds from the sale of plants will benefit and support the Woman’s Club scholarships. This year we will be awarding three $2,000.00 scholarships to female graduating high school seniors or female returning adult learners at the college level. Come early for the best selection. Bring a friend!

Eastern Shore Science Fair

There will be a science fair at VIMS Eastern Shore lab in Wachapreague today starting at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to see the work of local young scientists.

Grace United Methodist Thrift Shop

Come and see all we have to offer at the Grace United Methodist church spring thrift shop. We will be open 9 am – 1 pm on Saturday, April 20, Wednesday, April 24, and wrapping up with the Town of Parksley yard sale on Saturday, April 27.

Part of “Return to Our Roots” Celebration – Invest in our Planet

BAYFORD—Not just one band providing live music, but five; not just one event but three converging to deliver an action-filled experience for visitors in the Exmore Town Park on Saturday, April 20, 2024, beginning at 10 am. The Eastern Shore Community Services Network in partnership with the NAACP, Northampton Branch will introduce the first annual “Return to Our Roots,” an event that incorporates Earth Day 2024 and National Parks Day 2024 celebrations with a tribute to the diverse musical legacy of our region.

Participating musicians include Paul Urba, The Rausco Brothers Band, Melinda & the Speakeasies, Latino band plus headliner Paul Pesco, an internationally known singer, songwriter, and guitarist who has toured with many luminaries including Madonna. Festivities will open with stage performances by the New Hallelujah Gospel Group. In addition to the free musical concerts, there will be a variety of vendors and food trucks plus displays, informative exhibits and activities reflecting the event’s focus on preserving our culture and environment for future generations; all under the umbrella of Earth Day’s theme “Invest in The Planet.”

Attendees can take advantage of complimentary health screenings and resources with Sentara Health, Eastern Shore Health District and Eastern Shore Rural Health System. “Return to Our Roots” kicks off in the Town Park at 10 am. At 7 pm, the bands and music will transition to the legendary “Do Drop Inn” on Bayford Road in Weirwood where there will be the opportunity to view memorabilia and photos honoring musical greats like Arthur “Big Boy Crudup.”

All activities in the park are free, and there is plenty of free parking. Donations will be requested for the evening concert at the Do Drop Inn. Sponsorships are available, For more information contact Jane Cabarrus at 804-513-0532 or [email protected] or Jane & Paul Burge at [email protected] .

Healthy Kids Day

Healthy Kids Day with a Hike for Hope will. be held Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the YMCA in Onley. This is a well-being suicide prevention event. There will be fun interactive activities, free community resources and the event will reintroduce the walking class room. The event is free and open to everyone.

Rise Mentoring Event at Mary N. Smith Cultural Center

There will be a Rise Mentoring Event at Mary N Smith Cultural Center ih Accomac from 10 -12 noon on Saturday. This will be for youthy ages 9-15. Lunch will be provided. Character building, healthy living, social awareness, will be emphasized. Parents are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Earth Day Plant Giveaway at Holy Trinity Episcopal in Onancock

There will be an Earth Day Plant Giveaway at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Onancock Saturday from 10-12. There will be trees, shrubs, garden plants, houseplants, accessories and books. Bring plants to share if you can.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Fashionetta Pageant 2024

The event will be at Nandua High School from 4 pm until 6 pm.

Cokesbury Church Free Jazz Concert

Historic Cokesbury Church presents the return of the NSU Vocal jazz Ensemble. Saturday at 7 p.m. at the church on Market St. in Onancock.

Patagonia Quintet Winds Concert

The Patagonia Quintet Winds Concert will be held Saturday night from 7 until 9:30 at the Chincoteague Cultural Alliance at 6309 Church St. on Chincotgeague.

Paul Pesco at the Do-Drop Inn

Guitarist Paul Pesco and friends will appear live at the Do-Drop-In at 8204 Bayford Rd. in Weirwood. The event is from 7 until 10pm. Tickets are $25 and available at the door,