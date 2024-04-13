Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Old Fashioned Mud Hop

Thrift Store at Grace Church

Grace Church on Wilson Avenue in Parksley is having Thrift Shops from 9 am until 1 pm on Saturday, April 6, Wednesday, April 10 and Saturday, April 13. New inventory added each sale day. There’s something for everyone at Grace!

7th Open Farm Day at Brownsville Preserve

Open Farm Day 2024 will be held on Saturday, April 13th – 10:00 am-3:00 pm – on Brownsville Preserve in Nassawadox! Free and open to the public!

All are invited to join the staff and volunteers of The Nature Conservancy for this FREE, public event on Brownsville Preserve in Nassawadox featuring guided nature tours, family activities, wagon rides, picnic lunch (while supplies last), and more!

Explore the 1,250 acre nature preserve, including areas typically only open for scientific/educational use! Search for geocaches along the public birding & wildlife trail! Enjoy the many benefits of time spent together in the great outdoors!

For more information or to volunteer for this event, please contact Outreach & Education Coordinator, Margaret at [email protected] or (757) 414-9227.

No reservations required. Just come on!

Women’s Fellowship Service

Saturday, April 13, 2024 @ 11:00 AM

Guest Preacher: Assistant Pastor, Marilyn Williams, Mt Sinai Gospel Tabernacle Church, Cape Charles, VA

Location: Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, 30540 Depot Street, New Church, Virginia 23415\

Spaghetti Dinner at Cheriton VFC

Annual Women’s Day

Sunday, April 14th at 2 PM Bethel AME Church will have Annual Women’s Day. Guest preacher Rev. Martha Allen from Metropolitan United Methodist Church, Onancock, Virginia-Bayside. Everyone is welcomed.

David Hughes Organ Recital