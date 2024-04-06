Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Thrift Store at Grace Church

Grace Church on Wilson Avenue in Parksley is having Thrift Shops from 9 am until 1 pm on Saturday, April 6, Wednesday, April 10 and Saturday, April 13. New inventory added each sale day. There’s something for everyone at Grace!

75th Anniversary of the Concrete Fleet

The 75th anniversary of the Concrete Fleet will be held today at Kiptopeake State Park. The fleet was active in World War II and was obtained to form a breakwater for the Kiptopeake-Little Creek Ferry Fleet in the early 1950s. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Fashion Show and Tea Party

There will be a Fashion Show and Tea Party Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carrie Watson Women’s Club 24505 Richmond Ave. in Onley. The event will feature fashions from Marker 29 Design. Tickets are $35 at the door or can be purchased at the Book Bin, Rayfields Pharmacy, and Marker 29.

Proceeds will be donated to charities addressing domestic violence.

Pokémon and Sports Cards Buy, Sell or Trade

Pokémon and Sports Cards Buy, Sell and Trade event at the Onancock Elks Lodge. This event is open to anything Pokémon or Sports Cards related items. Come out and enjoy a Sunday afternoon with friends and family.

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Onancock Elks Lodge22454 Front St, Accomac, VA, 23301