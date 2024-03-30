Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

43rd Annual Chincoteague Island Decoy Festival

Celebrate the history and craft of decoy carving as local and national carvers and artists exhibit and sell their work on Chincoteague Island at the Annual Easter Decoy & Art Festival on March 29 & 30, 2024. Show hours are Friday, March 29: noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 30: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chincoteague Combined School located at 4586 Main Street. People’s Choice voting ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday and exhibitor awards will be announced at 3 p.m. The wooden Easter Egg Silent Auction ends at 3 p.m. Saturday and all eggs must be picked up by 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per day (children under 12 free). Capt. E’s Hurricane Grill & Tiki Bar Food Truck will be available for food service serving lunch both days and breakfast on Saturday.

Journey to the Cross

Saturday, March 30, JOURNEY to the CROSS: A self-guided, reflective walk retracing God’s plan from creation to today.10:00a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Franktown United Methodist Church, 7551 Bayside Rd., Franktown VA 23354. The church office is open Tuesday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 757-442-3481.

Easter Egg Hunt at ES Railway Museum

Bloxom Easter Egg Hunt

Town of Bloxom – Easter Egg Hunt! Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Town Square, 26086 Shoremain Drive, Bloxom, VA. Start time – 1 PM. 3 Age Groups – 3 & Under, 4 to 7 and 8 to 12. Face painting, Prizes, Bring your camera and take a picture with the Easter Bunny! Rain or Shine Event – If it rains, we will move over to the Bloxom Vol. Fire Company. Come and join in the fun!

Spaghetti Dinner at Tasley VFW

Come out to the Tasley VFW tonight from 5 – 7 PM for a Spaghetti Dinner. For $10, get spaghetti, sauce with or without meat, garlic bread, dessert, coffee or iced tea. Dine in or take out.