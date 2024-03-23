Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Some Events May Be Affected by Inclement Weather

Plow Day Postponed until Saturday March 30

The Eastern Shore Antique Tractor Organization will hold Plow Day Saturday, March 30 starting at 9 a.m. at the corner of Lankford Highway and Courthouse Road in Eastville. The event is free to the public and the Eastville Volunteer Fire Company will have food and drinks on sale with the proceeds going to the fire company. The event will allow attendees to see how “farming used to be”. The rain date will be Saturday March 30.

Mary Nottingham Smith Eggstravaganza

Safety and Marksmanship Training this Saturday, March 23 at Oak Hall

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a Congressionally-chartered corporation with the mission of promoting safety and marksmanship for American youth. NOAAWIVA Sportsmen Inc., a CMP-affiliated club, will provide training in competitive rifle on two Saturdays in March 2024.

The range entrance is located approximately 300 yards east of the intersection of Route 13 and Chincoteague Road. The training will commence at 10:00(10 AM) SHARP on 23 March and again on 30 March. Training will be complete around 1400 (2 PM).

We will begin with safety training so attendees should be there early and not late! The training is free for juniors 17 and under. Cost for adults 18 and over will be $25. Participants need to be 13 or older. Both boys and girls are welcome including those with handicaps. Participants should wear long pants and long sleeves, a billed cap, and glasses if they need them to read. Do not bring personal firearms or ammunition. We will provide ear and ear protection, drinks and snacks. Event will be held rain or shine, since we have a covered firing line.

Sound interesting? Contact Brett at (757) 710-0294 or Dave at (757) 442-3013 with any questions. Follow our Facebook page, “NOAAWIVA Junior Rifle Team” for timely updates and useful information. Parents and other adults are welcome too!

Red Bank Baptist Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Central Accomack Little League’s Seafood and Music Jamboree

DUE TO THE WEATHER THIS EVENT WILL BE HELD AT THE BLOXOM FIREHOUSE, SAME DAY SAME TIME!

Against the Current

Eastern Shore Feud

Kiptopeke State Park Easter Egg Hunt