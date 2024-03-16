Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Search for the Shamrocks on Chincoteague

Chincoteague Island is gearing up for an exhilarating celebration this St. Patrick’s Day with its highly anticipated event, “Search for the Shamrocks.” Hosted by the Historic Main Street Merchants Association, this vibrant occasion promises a weekend filled with fun, laughter, and a touch of Irish magic.

Set against the backdrop of the island’s picturesque landscapes and charming community, “Search for the Shamrocks” invites locals and visitors alike to embark on a quest for luck and adventure. Participants will be tasked with scouring the island’s hidden nooks and crannies in search of shamrocks to solve a riddle. Once players have finished their playing card, they cross the finish line at the Ropewalk to be entered into prize drawings!

The Search for the Shamrocks is more than just a treasure hunt; it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. We’re excited to welcome everyone to Chincoteague Island for a day of excitement and camaraderie.

“Search for the Shamrocks” aims to not only entertain but also foster a sense of community and togetherness. Whether you’re a seasoned islander or a first-time visitor, this event promises an unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day experience.

The “Search for the Shamrocks” event will take place on March 15 & 16, 2024 throughout Chincoteague Island, VA, with festivities kicking off at 4pm Friday. Admission is free, and all are welcome to participate. Registration is not necessary.

9th Annual O’Nancock St. Patrick’s Day parade

The 2024 O’Nancock St. Patrick’s Parade will be Saturday, March 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM. “Celebrate the Charm of Onancock”. A classic car and truck show will take place from noon – 3.

David Long’s Famous Clam Chowder Fundraiser

Oysters for Education

Join us for a shucking good time on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Northampton County Education Foundation’s inaugural Oyster Roast, co-hosted by The Shanty in Cape Charles, Virginia. This first-ever annual gathering is poised to become our signature fundraising event of the year. Our all-inclusive ticket price includes oysters, clams, BBQ, sides, and two beverages. Enjoy live music by Clara and Co. and a silent auction with unique offerings and experiences from local artists, restaurants, and entrepreneurs. It’s an opportunity to celebrate in community and raise funds to support the educational success of students and teachers in our county’s public schools. All proceeds benefit the Northampton County Education Foundation, which funds programs that support our local teachers and students, including PreK-Camp, All District Reads, stem lab projects, dual enrollment scholarships, and so much more! Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference while enjoying a delicious celebration, St. Patrick’s Day weekend!

Daddy Daughter Spring Sneaker Dance

Raising the Green for Eastern Shore Libraries

Raising the Green annual fundraiser at the Island House to benefit the Eastern Shore of Virginia library system. Dinner, drinks, entertainment, and live and silent auctions. Limited number of tickets.

Country Gentlemen at the Cokesbury Church

Researching African American Genealogy with Tyrone Goodwyn

Join Tyrone Goodwyn and Luke Alexandra in Researching African American Genealogy: a FREE lecture and workshop guiding participants in uncovering their African American genealogy. This event will be held Saturday at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Entrenchment Center.

Saturday March 16th from 9am to 3pm, Tyrone and Luke Alexandra will lead a workshop guiding participants how to uncover their own family history. So bring your laptop and any family research you are currently working on. Participants will learn advanced research methods that can be applied in multiple genecology searches including in the Northampton and Accomack County records.