Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Anniversary Services at the Rock Church

Kerr Place Museum Reopening

Kerr Place

Ker Place is reopening for tours on Saturday, March 9th from 11am-3pm. The federal-period Georgian-style house was built from 1799 to 1803 for prosperous merchant farmer John Shepherd Ker; his wife, Agnes Corbin Ker; and their family. It is described by the Virginia Historic Landmarks Commission as “the finest and most elaborate Federal mansion on Virginia’s Eastern Shore” and “one of the Shore’s major architectural landmarks.”

Samaritan Shelter Fund Raiser

Guided Birding Tour of the Woodland Trail at the Chincotgeague National Wildlife Refuge on Assateague

This tour begins at 2 p.m. Saturday with meeting at the Queen Sound Landing on the Chincoteague Causeway. The tour is free but a fee or park pass is required to enter the Wildlife Refuge, Come prepared for unpredictable early March weather. For more information call Gary or Helen at 803-292-6883

Spaghetti Dinner at Bethel AME Church

Broadwater Academy Gala