Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

March 2, 2024
Oscars in Onancock

Orchestra of the Eastern Shore

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore under the direction of Dr. Paul Kim will perform “The Rise of Classicism” with Rachel Ordaz,  Flute Soloist.  The performance will include C.P.E. Bach’s Symphony No.3 in C Major and Flute Concerto in D Minor.  Joseph Hayden’s Symphony No. 88 in G Major will also be included in the performance.  The concert takes place on Friday, March 1st at 7:30 PM at Nandua High School, Onley and on Sunday March 3rd at 4:00 Pm at Hungars Episcopal Church in Bridgetown.  The concert is free however donations are welcomed.

