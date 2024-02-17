Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

American Heritage Girls Event At Drummondtown Community Church

Calling all Girls ages 5 and up. A tea party to introduce the American Heritage Girls Club at Drummondtown Community Church on Drummondtown Road in Accomac will be held Saturday February 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The American Heritage Girls is an organization devoted to providing a faith based scout type character development program for girls ages 5 and up. The AHG Program is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God and family, community and country. American Heritage Girls across the nation and the globe participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family entertainment.

All girls ages 5 and up and their parents are invited to the tea party at Drummondtown Church on February 17 from 11 to 1 p.m. to find out about this exciting new program. Moms and Dads are welcome to volunteer to help get this program launched. You do not have to be a member of Drummondtown Church to participate.

You can find out about this new and exciting opportunity for your young lady at americanheritagegirls.org.

The 18th Annual Death By Chocolate

Join Us Valentines Weekend As The Historic Main Street Merchants Association Presents The 18th Annual Death By Chocolate, A Free Island-Wide Chocolate Lovers Event February 16th And 17th On Chincoteague!! Players Complete a Playing Card While Enjoying A Chocolate Treat At Each Participating Business And Are Entered To Win Fantastic Prizes Upon Completion For The Ultimate Chocolate Lovers Scavenger Hunt!! Visit The Historic Main Street Merchants Of Chincoteague On Facebook or on Our Website at www.ChincoteagueMerchants.com For More Details. Or Call Nicole At 443-614-6801. Grab that special someone or a group of friends and come explore all that Chincoteague has to offer. Eat, Shop, Stay and Play for the 18th Annual Death by Chocolate Scavenger Hunt!!

#Chincoteagueisforchocolatelovers

Harlem Nights Dinner and Dance

Dress dapper or flapper for a Roaring 20’s Dance Party!

Saturday, February 17th , 2024. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25/person

Music starts @ 7:30 when MELINDA & THE SPEAKEASIES, a jazzy quartet, gets you in the groove and then THE DOWN ‘N OUTS BAND will bring you to your feet and on to the iconic Do Drop dance floor!

A heavy rotation of delicious hor d’oeuvres with a cash bar offering beer, wine & soft drinks and water.

Tickets available at the Book Bin in Onley and Rayfield’s Pharmacy both Nassawadox & Cape Charles.

8204 Bayford Road, Weirwood, VA 23413 Info: 757-442-2139

Black History Service: A World Without Africans

St. Luke AME Church will present “A WORLD WITHOUT AFRICAN PEOPLE” on Sunday February 18th at 11AM, during morning service focusing on inventions and contributions of African Americans, past and present.

Hymn Sing at Belle Haven UMC Sunday 2-4 pm