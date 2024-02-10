Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

February 10, 2024
Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) enrollment Events

Northampton County Public Schools, Accomack County Public Schools, Eastern Shore Head Start, Children’s Harbor, Department of Social Services, and Go and Grow Eastern Shore are partnering with our Ready Region to host a joint Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) enrollment informational event in both Northampton and Accomack counties. These events are a great opportunity for Eastern Shore families to come out and learn about child care and PreK options available to them within each county.

Title:  Child Care & PreK Connections & Resources — Northampton
Date:  Saturday, February 10, 2024
Time:  9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location:  Northampton County Department of Social Services
               Eastville, VA

Metropolitan United Methodist Church Valentine’s Day Bash of Love

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 21445 Bayside Road, Onancock, VA 23417

Details: Metropolitan United Methodist Church at 21445 Bayside Road, in Onancock, VA, will conduct a Valentine’s Day event to include food, fun activities and fellowship for adults and youth. Tickets are $10 for couples and $6 for individuals. The dress is semi- formal. For tickets and more information contact Mildred Blake at: 757-894-1933.

