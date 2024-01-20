Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Eastern Shore Art League Paint & Sip

Come out to a fun day of creating a painting in acrylic with a wonderland theme. No artistic ability required. Enjoy a glass of wine or water, while you paint along with our instructor, then take home your masterpiece. Must be 21 years of age to participate. All materials provided. seats are limited to 17. To reserve your spot email [email protected] with your name and contact information. This event will be held at the Historic Onancock School in studio 104.

Polar Duck Dip

11 a.m. at Occohannock on the Bay at 9403 Camp Lane in Belle Haven. Dip to support Camp Occohannock on the Bay. Zeb Barfield will conduct an auction.

Founders Day

The 116th Annual Founders Day will be held Saturday from 2 to 4 pm at Eastern Shore Community College, Free admission. Sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Pi Epsilon Omega Chapter,

Losing Alice

Losing Alice written by former Eastern Shore resident Patricia Walker will be presented at the Norht Street Playhluse. Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for Adults and $10 for students. Visit www. Northstreetplayhouse.com. to purchase tickets.

Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest

The Elks Hoop and Shoot free throw contest will be held Saturday at the Eastern Shore of Virginia YMCA in Onley hosted by the Onancock Elks Lodge. The contest is for children of all ages 8 to 13. Age group is determined by contestant’s age as of April 1 2024. The contest is from 11 am until 1 p.m.

Nandua Warriors Booster Club Quarter Auction