Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) enrollment Events

Northampton County Public Schools, Accomack County Public Schools, Eastern Shore Head Start, Children’s Harbor, Department of Social Services, and Go and Grow Eastern Shore are partnering with our Ready Region to host a joint Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) enrollment informational event in both Northampton and Accomack counties. These events are a great opportunity for Eastern Shore families to come out and learn about child care and PreK options available to them within each county.

Event #1

Title: Child Care & PreK Connections & Resources — Accomack

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Accomack County Department of Social Services, Accomac, VA

Winter Bird Walk at Brownsville Preserve

Join The Nature Conservancy for an exploration of winter bird habitat on Brownsville Preserve’s public birding & wildlife trail in Nassawadox, led by staff from our Migratory Bird Conservation team! Saturday February 3 at the Brownsville Preserve, 11332 Brownsville Rd., Nassawadox, VA 23413, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM.

Free with registration requested (for communication in advance of the walk). Please reach out to Outreach & Education Coordinator, Margaret Van Clief at [email protected] for more info or to sign up.

From salt marshes to wooded uplands to open meadows and ponds, a variety of winter bird habitat is protected on Brownsville Preserve. Come learn what makes conserved properties so important for resident and migratory birds, and see how many species you can spot!

To learn more about TNC VVCR’s Migratory Bird Conservation and other programs, check out our website – nature.org/vvcr.

