Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

January 13, 2024
2024 Virginia Tech Oyster Roast
2024 Virginia Tech Oyster Roast will be Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 5 – 9 PM.
Tickets include all you can eat oysters, BBQ, and refreshments. Proceeds go towards scholarships for local students.
200 tickets will be sold:
$40 Early
$60 at the door
$25 for current students (Hokie or Future Hokie)
Hard tickets available at Nutrien Ag in Keller and Eastville.
Online Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/2024-virginia-tech-oyster…
It will be held in the same location as previous years at the Eastern Shore AREC 33446 Research Dr. Painter VA 23420.
Please direct any questions to Hunter Blake at 757-350-9043 or [email protected]/