Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

January 13, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Free Coat Closet at the Onley United Methodist Church

2024 Virginia Tech Oyster Roast

2024 Virginia Tech Oyster Roast will be Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 5 – 9 PM.

Tickets include all you can eat oysters, BBQ, and refreshments. Proceeds go towards scholarships for local students.

200 tickets will be sold:
$40 Early
$60 at the door
$25 for current students (Hokie or Future Hokie)

Hard tickets available at Nutrien Ag in Keller and Eastville.

Online Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/2024-virginia-tech-oyster…

It will be held in the same location as previous years at the Eastern Shore AREC 33446 Research Dr. Painter VA 23420.

Please direct any questions to Hunter Blake at 757-350-9043 or [email protected]/

Tony Lu in Concert at Historic Cokesbury Church & Cultural Center

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 13, 2024, 5:38 am
Overcast clouds
S
Overcast clouds
57°F
9 mph
Apparent: 57°F
Pressure: 994 mb
Humidity: 99%
Winds: 9 mph S
Windgusts: 58 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:17 am
Sunset: 5:04 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber