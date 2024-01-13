Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Free Coat Closet at the Onley United Methodist Church

2024 Virginia Tech Oyster Roast

2024 Virginia Tech Oyster Roast will be Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 5 – 9 PM.

Tickets include all you can eat oysters, BBQ, and refreshments. Proceeds go towards scholarships for local students.

200 tickets will be sold:

$40 Early

$60 at the door

$25 for current students (Hokie or Future Hokie)

Hard tickets available at Nutrien Ag in Keller and Eastville.

Online Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/2024-virginia-tech-oyster…

It will be held in the same location as previous years at the Eastern Shore AREC 33446 Research Dr. Painter VA 23420.

Please direct any questions to Hunter Blake at 757-350-9043 or [email protected]/

Tony Lu in Concert at Historic Cokesbury Church & Cultural Center