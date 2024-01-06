Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

January 6, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

20th Pastoral Celebration Honoring Bishop Janice E. Sutton

20th Pastoral Celebration Honoring Bishop Janice E. Sutton will be Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM at New Beginning Outreach Ministries local at 1541 Ocean Highway, Pocomoke City, Md.  Tickets are $75.00.  (Children are free).  Kindly RSVP no later than December 6, 2023.  Contact Valerie Sutton at 757-303-4513 or Mary Shrieves at 757-894-1101

Winter Frozen Food and Bake Sale

Saturday, January 6, 2024

WINTER FOOD SALE:  8 – 10 a.m. Onley United Methodist Church, 25642 E. Main St., Onley.  The Soroptimist Club of Accomack County is holding a Winter Frozen Food and Bake Sale.  Items may include frozen casseroles, soups, chili, taco soup, Brunswick stew, pimento cheese, a variety of baked goods and more. Come out and stock up for the cold, snowy months ahead!

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 6, 2024, 5:27 am
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
27°F
0 mph
Apparent: 27°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 47 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:18 am
Sunset: 4:58 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber