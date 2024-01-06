Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

20th Pastoral Celebration Honoring Bishop Janice E. Sutton

20th Pastoral Celebration Honoring Bishop Janice E. Sutton will be Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM at New Beginning Outreach Ministries local at 1541 Ocean Highway, Pocomoke City, Md. Tickets are $75.00. (Children are free). Kindly RSVP no later than December 6, 2023. Contact Valerie Sutton at 757-303-4513 or Mary Shrieves at 757-894-1101

Winter Frozen Food and Bake Sale

Saturday, January 6, 2024

WINTER FOOD SALE: 8 – 10 a.m. Onley United Methodist Church, 25642 E. Main St., Onley. The Soroptimist Club of Accomack County is holding a Winter Frozen Food and Bake Sale. Items may include frozen casseroles, soups, chili, taco soup, Brunswick stew, pimento cheese, a variety of baked goods and more. Come out and stock up for the cold, snowy months ahead!