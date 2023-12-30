Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

December 30, 2023
|
2024 Delegate’s Ball
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/delegate-bloxoms-ball-tickets-565661628157?aff=oddtdtcreator
The First Day in the Bay
The First Day in the Bay – Celebrate the new year by jumping into the Chesapeake Bay on Monday, January 1st with hundreds of your neighbors and friends! This year we will have a cash bar, t-shirts and other merchandise for sale, while raising money for local charities. Check out the event here and see pictures from last year. https://www.vrhocc.org/events/firstdayinthebay.